Panthers Reportedly Have 2 Conditions For Cam Newton

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after scoring on a rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Veteran quarterback Cam Newton remains a free agent as we head into the summer.

Newton, who turned 33 earlier this month, played in eight games with five starts for the Carolina Panthers last season. The 2015 NFL MVP returned to the team that drafted him after spending the 2020 season with the New England Patriots.

According to Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers haven't closed the door on bringing Newton back for 2022. However, if they were to do so, the former No. 1 overall pick would have to be willing to accept two important conditions.

"The Panthers are open to signing quarterback Cam Newton, but he would not enter camp as the starter, and would have to agree to a smaller salary," Alexander wrote.

Right now, there don't appear to be any starting jobs available for Newton around the league, but he might be willing to wait for an opportunity to compete for a No. 1 role. Would he get that in Carolina?

The Panthers currently have Sam Darnold as their starting QB, with P.J. Walker and 2022 third-round draft pick Matt Corral also in the mix. Head coach Matt Rhule said earlier this month though that the team would "look for veterans to come in and compete."

We'll see if that veteran is Newton. As of earlier this month, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said the lines of communication remained open with the team's former superstar.

“I think we’re still having thoughts,” Fitterer said on PFT PM. “We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the [Kentucky] Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We’re texting a little bit. The lines of communication are open. I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him. We are going to have a discussion at some point but we’re just not quite there yet, but we’ll see how it goes. The more competition we have at that position the better.”