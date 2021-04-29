Panthers Reportedly Make Decision On D.J. Moore

Before the NFL Draft officially starts tonight, the Carolina Panthers made a major decision regarding wide receiver D.J. Moore.

On Thursday morning, the Panthers picked up the fifth-year option for Moore. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, relayed the news to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Moore is coming off yet another strong season with Carolina. In 2020, he had 66 receptions for 1,193 yards and four touchdowns. This was the second season in a row that he had at least 1,000 receiving yards.

The Panthers invested a lot in Moore, selecting him with the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. So far, the return on their investment has been fantastic.

The #Panthers are picking up the fifth-year option for WR DJ Moore, per agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

The fifth-year option for Moore will pay him roughly $11 million in 2022. As for the 2021 season, he’s going to make around $3.5 million.

Carolina’s decision to pick up Moore’s fifth-year option is great news for Sam Darnold, who is entering his first season with the franchise. If he’s going to revitalize his career, he’ll need the star wideout by his side.

The deadline for Darnold’s fifth-year option is also coming up. Although the Panthers haven’t made a decision yet, there have been reports stating that his option will get picked up.

Things could get interesting if the Panthers take a signal-caller later tonight. They own the eighth pick in the first round and have made it known they’re not out of the quarterback market.