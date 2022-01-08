Panthers Reportedly Make Decision On Matt Rhule For 2022 Season

Matt Rhule was supposed to take that next step with the Carolina Panthers this season. Instead of improving their 5-11 record from the 2020 season, he’s been stuck in neutral.

Despite how disappointing this season has been for Rhule, the Panthers aren’t ready to make a coaching change.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers are planning to keep Rhule as their head coach for the 2022 season. He will reportedly begin a search for a new offensive coordinator next week.

Rhule will enter Week 18 of the 2021 season with a 10-22 overall record. That’s not good enough for a coach who signed a seven-year, $62 million deal.

It was recently reported by Joe Person of The Athletic that Panthers owner David Tepper is “unhappy and embarrassed” by the contract he gave Rhule.

While that may be true, Carolina seems willing to give Rhule another shot. That would most likely set up the 2022 season as a make-or-break year for him.

Though fans might not agree with the Panthers’ decision to bring back Rhule, outside linebacker Brian Burns recently told reporters he believes Rhule is “100 percent” the right coach to lead the team.

Maybe, just maybe, Rhule will turn the Panthers around next season.