Panthers Reportedly Make Decision On RB Christian McCaffrey

Last weekend, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey made his triumphant return to the field.

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 and missed six games due to the injury. He returned last weekend with a stellar performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his first game back from injury, McCaffrey racked up 69 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown on the ground. He also hauled in 10 receptions for 82 yards and another touchdown.

Unfortunately, the former first-round pick suffered another injury late in the fourth quarter. According to ESPN, McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury.

“The shoulder injury occurred with 1:10 remaining when safety Daniel Sorensen slammed the Pro Bowl back to the ground near the sideline after a 1-yard catch,” ESPN wrote.

As a result of his latest injury, Panthers beat writer Joe Person reported McCaffrey will not play this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Christian McCaffrey will not play this week, per league source. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 11, 2020

In just three games this season, the former Stanford star has rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Arguably the best dual-threat running back in the game, McCaffrey has also added 149 receiving yards and another score.

The Panthers have lost four games in a row and face a tough test against the Buccaneers – who were just blown out by the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina sits at 3-6 on the season and is in desperate need of a win. Missing McCaffrey won’t help in that endeavor.