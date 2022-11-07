Panthers Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: PJ Walker #11 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Despite being replaced during Sunday's loss, it doesn't look like P.J. Walker is being cast aside permanently in Carolina.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Walker will start again on a short week this Thursday night. The Panthers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in three days.

"Baker Mayfield replaced Walker at halftime of Sunday’s blowout loss to the #Bengals and Sam Darnold was just activated from IR," Pelissero tweeted. "But on a short week, Walker gets another shot."

In Week 8, Walker would have led the Panthers to an incredible comeback win in Atlanta if not for D.J. Moore's costly personal foul penalty and Eddy Pineiro's kicking foibles.

However, after throwing for 317 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons, Walker completed just 3-of-10 passes for nine yards and two interceptions in the first half of yesterday's blowout loss to Cincinnati.

Mayfield, who began the season as the starter before getting hurt, took over for Walker and led three second-half touchdown drives, completing 14-of-20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers fell to 2-7 with their 42-21 loss to the Bengals.