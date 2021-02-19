Panthers Reportedly Make Decision On Starting Safety

With free agency roughly a month away, the Carolina Panthers have decided to shed some salary this Friday.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers are going to release starting safety Tre Boston. He was under contract for the 2021 season with a base salary of $3.69 million.

This move by Carolina will save the front office roughly $3.5 million in cap space if Boston is designated as a post-June 1 release. If not, then he’ll only save them $833,332 in cap space, according to Spotrac.

Boston was one of the few veterans on Carolina’s defense this past season, registering 95 tackles, one sack and an interception.

Panthers informed starting safety Tre Boston today that they are releasing him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2021

Now that Boston is no longer on the Panthers’ roster, Shaq Thompson is the only remaining starter from the 2015 team that made it to the Super Bowl. That just shows tough it is to maintain a championship-caliber roster.

The Panthers weren’t in desperate need of cap relief, but the extra cash certainly won’t hurt.

Let’s also remember that Carolina has been linked to Deshaun Watson in trade talks this offseason. Freeing up more space wouldn’t hurt, especially considering how much money the Pro Bowl quarterback is set to make over the next few seasons.

As for Boston, the veteran safety can now get an early jump on free agency.