Panthers Reportedly Make Official Decision On Luke Kuechly

Luke Kuechly shocked the NFL world back in January, when the former All-Pro linebacker announced that he was retiring from football.

“In my heart I know it’s the right thing to do,” Kuechly said in his official announcement. “There’s only one way to play this game since I was a little kid – play fast, play physical and play strong. And at this point I don’t know if I am able to do that anymore.”

Even though Kuechly said he wouldn’t play in the NFL anymore, there were a few fans wondering if he’d change his mind this offseason. They received the answer to that question this afternoon.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have officially placed Kuechly on the reserve/retired list this afternoon. Any doubts about him calling it a career are now over.

#Panthers star LB Luke Kuechly officially went on Reserve/Retired list today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2020

Kuechly was without a doubt one of the best linebackers the game has seen in decades. He made seven trips to the Pro Bowl, won Defensive Player of the Year twice and had over 100 tackles every season.

The Panthers will have to figure out a way to make up for his loss not just on the field, but in the locker room as well.

Considering how great he was at calling out plays in Carolina, it would be pretty sweet to see Kuechly take on a coaching role in the future.