Panthers Reportedly Meeting With Notable Running Back

With Christian McCaffrey out for at least the next two games, the Carolina Panthers are searching the open market for short-term replacements.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have brought in veteran tailback Ameer Abdullah for a visit. He was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week.

In six games this season, Abdullah has 30 rushing yards on seven carries. He also has there catches for 17 yards.

Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard has done an admirable job filling in for McCaffrey. Over the past two games, he has racked up 162 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Despite Hubbard’s success, the Panthers still need a running back who can make plays as a receiver out of the backfield. That’s where Abdullah may fit in.

Abdullah has been considered a versatile running back since his days at Nebraska. While the production in the NFL might not jump off the page, he’s certainly capable of checking off a lot of boxes.

Former #Vikings RB and returner Ameer Abdullah is visiting the #Panthers, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2021

It’s unclear at this time if the Panthers will sign Abdullah to a one-year contract.

After starting off the season 3-0, the Panthers have dropped three games in a row. It’s imperative they get back in the win column this Sunday against the New York Giants.