Panthers Reportedly Sign Former ‘Hard Knocks’ Star

The Carolina Panthers added some depth at defensive end for the final three weeks of the regular season, claiming Azur Kamara off waivers. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the move.

Kamara, who played college football at Kansas, became a fan favorite on HBO’s Hard Knocks this year. Fans were in awe of his journey from the Ivory Coast to the United States.

When the Dallas Cowboys told Kamara that he made their 53-man roster for the start of the 2021 season, he immediately relayed the good news to his mother. Since there was no guarantee he’d make the roster, it was a heartwarming moment to watch unfold.

Unfortunately for Kamara, he didn’t have a large role on Dan Quinn’s defense. In nine games played, he recorded three total tackles.

Now that he’s on the Panthers, Kamara will have the chance to show what he can do with more playing time.

Kamara showed some potential during his senior year at Kansas, racking up 51 tackles and four sacks. The only downside coming out of the draft was that he was raw. After all, he didn’t start playing football until he enrolled at Glendale Central High School.

Perhaps this fresh start in Carolina will allow Kamara to mold into a productive defensive end.