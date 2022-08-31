Panthers Reportedly Sign Veteran Kicker After Losing Zane Gonzalez To Season-Ending Injury

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers placed kicker Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve. Less than 24 hours later, they signed his replacement.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers are signing veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal.

Pineiro, 26, was recently released by the New York Jets.

Last season, Pineiro made all eight of his field goal attempts for the Jets. He also made 9-of-10 extra point attempts.

Prior to his stint with the Jets, Pineiro was the starting kicker for the Chicago Bears. In 2019, he made 23-of-28 field goal attempts.

Pineiro will have large shoes to fill in Carolina. Last year, Gonzalez made 20-of-22 field goal attempts for the Panthers.

Gonzalez suffered a long-term quad injury during the Panthers' preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

The Panthers are hopeful Pineiro will keep their special teams afloat this regular season. He'll get to show the team what he's capable of when they face the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.