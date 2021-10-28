Panthers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

After a disappointing performance on offense this past Sunday, the Carolina Panthers have decided to add some depth to their receiving corps.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers signed veteran wide receiver Willie Snead to their practice squad on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was released by the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday afternoon but has quickly landed back on his feet.

Snead reportedly requested to be cut by the Raiders this week after he’d slipped down the depth chart. He’s made just three catches for 32 yards so far this season.

Although his production has been virtually non-existent this year, the Panthers should be receiving a reliable veteran in Snead. Just two seasons ago, the 2014 undrafted free agent had a productive campaign with the Baltimore Ravens when he made 33 catches for 432 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games played.

Prior to signing with the Raiders this offseason, Snead spent three seasons in Baltimore. He began his career back in 2014 with the New Orleans Saints where he also played for three years.

Over the course of his seven year career, Snead has made 278 catches for 3,425 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Panthers already have one of the best receivers in the NFC with DJ Moore, but have lacked depth at the position in 2021. Highly touted rookie Terrence Marshall Jr. has yet to takeoff and 2020 breakout Robby Anderson has also struggled to produce consistently.

Carolina’s offense hit rock bottom last week against the New York Giants, scoring just three points in their fourth loss of the year. Although he’ll begin on the practice squad, Snead may be needed to inject life into the struggling unit to try and keep the Panthers’ playoff hopes alive.