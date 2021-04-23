With the NFL Draft just six days away, there will be plenty of trade rumors involving teams moving either up or down the draft board. The Carolina Panthers will be one of those teams mentioned in trade talks.

On Friday, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said that he’s had discussions with at least five teams about trading back.

The Panthers currently own the No. 8 overall pick in the first round, but that could change if the right offer presents itself. Peter King of NBC Sports reported that Fitterer could trade down if he can accumulate more draft picks.

Carolina was once considered an ideal landing spot for one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. However, the team recently traded for Sam Darnold and still has Teddy Bridgewater under contract. It might look elsewhere with its first-round pick, regardless if the front office remains at No. 8 or moves back.

Scott Fitterer: Panthers have talked to at least five teams about trading back, at various points of the draft. — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 23, 2021

If the Panthers do trade back in the first round, they won’t move too far down the draft board.

Fitterer told reporters there’s a drop-off after the first 15-19 prospects in this year’s draft. In other words, he’ll probably want to remain in the top 15 while acquiring additional picks.

The NFL Draft will begin on April 29 in Cleveland. We’ll see if the Panthers can strike a deal well before they’re on the clock.