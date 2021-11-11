Look: Panthers Reveal Cam Newton’s Jersey Number

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton is headed back to the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal that he signed on Thursday morning. The reunion will give the 32-year-old quarterback another chance to return to his MVP form with an organization that he knows well.

Unsurprisingly, Newton plans to wear his familiar jersey number to try and recreate the magic of his first stint with the Panthers.

According to the roster page on Carolina’s team website, Newton will don the No. 1 jersey for the remainder of the year. The 2015 MVP will rejoin the Panthers on a one-year deal, worth up to $10 million and with $4.5 million fully guaranteed.

Per the Panthers' roster on the team website, Cam Newton will – as you would expect – be back wearing number 1 again in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/FvAKul6nY3 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 11, 2021

Newton’s jersey choice comes as little surprise considering he wore the No. 1 for the first nine seasons that he played in Carolina, changing over from the No. 2 that he wore at Auburn. He also wore the number while in New England in 2020.

Newton accomplished wonders will donning the No. 1 in his first stint with the Panthers. After landing in Carolina as the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, he quickly blossomed into one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league with his jaw-dropping arm strength and his ability to run.

Newton went on to make three Pro Bowl teams in his first five seasons with the Panthers in 2011, 2013 and 2015. In the last of those three campaigns, the former Auburn star won the league’s MVP award and led his team to the Super Bowl after combining for 4,437 total yards and 45 total touchdowns.

Since that year, Newton has failed to recreate that level of success. A series of injuries slowed him down and ultimately led to his departure from the Panthers after the 2019 season.

Newton signed with the Patriots the following summer, but stumbled along to one of the worst years of his career. Despite remaining somewhat productive in the run game, Newton threw just eight touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. He was released by New England prior to the start of the 2021 season.

The latest opportunity with the Panthers will give Newton a chance to redeem himself and prove that he can still be a starter in the NFL. He’ll join the team this week and look to make an impact as soon as possible.

