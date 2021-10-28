Panthers Rookie Suffered Season-Ending Injury At Practice

The Carolina Panthers’ 2021 rookie class suffered another injury today, and this one is season-ending.

First-year defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has been placed on IR after injuring his knee in practice today. Nixon will be out for the season, the Panthers revealed.

The Iowa product and fifth-round pick is one of three Panthers rookies to deal with injuries this season. First-round cornerback Jaycee Horn has been out of action since breaking his foot in Week 3, and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., the team’s second-round pick this year, remains out with a concussion suffered in Week 6.

It's a season-ending knee injury for Daviyon Nixon, per a team spokesperson. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 28, 2021

Nixon appeared in all of Carolina’s first seven games of the season in a reserve role. He registered a career-high three tackles (all assisted) in the Panthers’ loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Derrick Brown and DaQuan Jones have started at defensive tackle in every game this season, with Bravvion Roy and Nixon seeing time off the bench. With Nixon out, rookie seventh-round pick Phil Hoskins could finally have a chance to make his debut.

Losers of four straight, the Panthers will take on the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.