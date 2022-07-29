Panthers Sign Former Patriots 2nd-Round Pick

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers already have a few potential-packed players in their secondary, but that didn't stop them from signing another cornerback this Friday.

Carolina has agreed to a deal with Duke Dawson. The terms of his contract are unknown at this time.

Dawson, a former All-SEC player at Florida, was selected by the New England Patriots with the 56th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded Dawson in August of 2019 to the Denver Broncos. He spent roughly two years in the Mile High City.

In four years at Florida, Dawson had 81 total tackles, 17 passes defended and six interceptions.

Unfortunately for Dawson, he hasn't been able to hit his stride in the pros. Since entering the NFL in 2018, he has recorded only 27 tackles and two passes defended.

Perhaps a fresh start in Carolina is exactly what Dawson needs to get his NFL career on the right track.