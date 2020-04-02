Panthers Star Christian McCaffrey Announces New Initiative

Carolina Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey announced a new initiative on Thursday aimed at helping medical professionals during the current pandemic.

The global virus has caused a sports hiatus for the time being, but athletes are still using their influence to help others in critical need. Healthcare workers are on the front lines of hospitals and clinics – the need for support is greater than ever.

As a result, McCaffrey has announced a new initiative called “22 and You.” The Panthers RB is attempting to raise money to donate to North Carolina and South Carolina health foundations.

“Like all of you, I have been watching the COVID-19 public health emergency unfold with shock and sadness,” McCaffrey posted on Twitter. “I am moved by the heroic and selfless efforts of our frontline healthcare providers throughout the Carolinas and beyond. As such, I have decided to launch an effort to help them in their life-saving work.”

Today, I'm launching a new initiative called "22 and You" to support our frontline healthcare heroes in the Carolinas. Join me and give what you can athttps://t.co/2sZQ93FYx9 #22&YOU #stayhomestayhealthy #COVID19relief @lowes @bose pic.twitter.com/6yp8JpP8ux — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) April 2, 2020

McCaffrey is asking for donations in the amount of $22, $220 or $2,200. Of course, the donation amounts correspond with the Panthers RB’s number.

It’s heartwarming to see the great contributions athletes have made over the past few weeks.

McCaffrey’s initiative is raising awareness for the medical professionals who are in need at this time.