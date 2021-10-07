Panthers Star Has Hilarious Comment On Eagles Fans

Everyone’s aware of how ruthless Eagles fans can be sometimes. Even a current Carolina Panthers player had a pretty hilarious experience with them back in the day.
The Panthers are gearing up to face the Eagles in Carolina this Sunday. Wide receiver D.J. Moore previewed the game during his press conference on Thursday.
Moore recalled an experience he had when he attended an Eagles game when he was younger. The only thing he remembers is fans getting into a brawl outside the stadium.
This definitely sounds like Eagles fans, with all due respect.
“I went to an Eagles game, I want to say with my brother, and I just saw somebody get beat up (outside the stadium).”
DJ Moore grew up in Philadelphia. Wasn't an Eagles fan, but did go to the Linc. So familiar with Philly fans.
— Joe Person (@josephperson) October 7, 2021
The Panthers won’t experience Eagles fans firsthand on Sunday. The game’s being played in Carolina, so Panthers fans will far outweigh Philly fans.
D.J. Moore, meanwhile, is off to a scorching start to the 2021 season. He has 30 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season. Most recently, Moore had a eight-catch, 113-yard and two-touchdown performance in a loss to the Cowboys.
The Panthers are one of the NFL’s surprise teams so far this season. They’re 3-1 on the year and keeping pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. A win against the Eagles on Sunday will prove vital to keep that pace.
The Eagles and Panthers clash this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.