Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear

The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction.

During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.

Brown wants Wilks to remain in Carolina.

"I'll speak for everybody in that locker room in saying we want Coach Wilks to be our next head coach. That's for sure," Brown said. "I think every single week we're gonna come in, he's gonna tell you exactly how it is. He doesn't sugarcoat nothing. He keeps it Plain Jane, per se. He lets you know exactly what's going on.

"You could be one of the best players, but you walk into that building on Monday, he's gonna tell you exactly how he felt about how you played. That level of clarity, that's exactly what we want."

The Panthers were 1-4 when they fired Matt Rhule. The team was pretty much out of the playoff picture.

Wilks has turned things around over the past few months, leading the Panthers to a 5-5 record since early October.

If the Panthers win their next two games, they'll represent the NFC South in the playoffs. In that scenario, it'd be nearly impossible to move on from Wilks.