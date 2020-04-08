Panthers’ Tweet About The Falcons Uniforms Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms – just over a week after announcing the signing of new quarterback Tom Brady.

Well, a division rival decided now would be a good time to reveal their new jerseys as well. Unfortunately, the reception wasn’t exactly what the team was hoping for.

On Wednesday morning, the Atlanta Falcons were forced to unveil their new jerseys after images of the new uniforms leaked online. Let’s just say, fans didn’t love the new look.

Division-rival Carolina decided to poke fun at the Falcons over their new uniforms. The Panthers official Twitter account posted a video of a fan likening Atlanta’s new uniforms to those worn by the inmates in the movie The Longest Yard.

Check it out.

The new uniforms might not be what fans wanted, but getting flak from the Panthers won’t matter too much.

Atlanta has owned the “rivalry” lately. The Falcons have won five-straight against the Panthers – including eight of the last nine.

In two games last season, Atlanta outscored Carolina by a score of 69-23. The Panthers have a new coaching staff heading into 2020.

They’ll hope to have a little more success than the last regime – especially against Atlanta.