Panthers Update The Status Of Star RB Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have remained in the thick of the NFC South division race, even without the likes of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. There’s optimism McCaffrey could return to the lineup in coming weeks.

The star Panthers running back has missed a few weeks after injuring his ankle in Week 2 of the NFL season. It was the same Sunday the league was hit with the injury bug. Fortunately, McCaffrey’s injury wasn’t season ending.

Initial testing indicated McCaffrey would need four to six weeks to return from the Week 2 injury. He’s hoping to beat that timeframe. There’s hope within the Carolina organization that McCaffrey could return to the field as soon as this Sunday.

McCaffrey will be meeting with team doctors this week to determine whether or not he’ll play this Sunday. But head coach Matt Rhule still isn’t sure when his star running back will be returning.

“Once the doctors say he’s clear and he feels like he’s clear, then we’ll activate him,” Rhule said, via Pro Football Talk. “But I’m not sure exactly when that’ll be.”

The Panthers surprisingly haven’t missed a beat with Christian McCaffrey out of the lineup. Carolina is 3-0 since his injury and 3-2 overall this season.

The Panthers are optimistic McCaffrey can return this Sunday when they play the Chicago Bears. But the team will be in no rush to have their star back return.

The Carolina Panthers take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday.