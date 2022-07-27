Panthers Veteran Cornerback Announces Retirement At 32

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Rashaan Melvin is retiring, the team announced Wednesday morning.

Melvin was the only Carolina player not to report to training camp on Tuesday, staying away with what was deemed a personal matter.

As it turns out, the 32-year-old defensive back has decided to hang up his cleats.

Melvin began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. He made the team's roster but did not appear in any games as a rookie due to injury.

In 2014, Melvin was signed off the Miami Dolphins' practice squad by the Baltimore Ravens. He made his NFL debut that fall, appearing in three games and starting two while making 17 tackles and forcing a fumble.

In 2015, Melvin played in nine games with Baltimore and New England before establishing himself with the Indianapolis Colts the following season. In two years in Indy, Melvin played in 25 games and started 19, intercepting three passes and recording 96 tackles.

Melvin went on to play for the Raiders (2018) and Lions (2019) before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent last year with the Panthers, appearing in 10 games and compiling 16 tackles.

In 74 career NFL contests (42 starts), Melvin finished with 260 tackles, four interceptions, 41 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.