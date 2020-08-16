The Spun

Panthers Wide Receiver Reportedly Broke His Clavicle At Practice

A picture of a Carolina Panthers helmet on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 28: A view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver depth reportedly took a hit this weekend.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, one of the Panthers’ wide receivers suffered a broken collarbone at practice.

Keith Kirkwood, a 26-year-old wide receiver, reportedly fractured his clavicle while going up for a pass at practice.

The former Temple Owls wide receiver is coming into his first season with the Panthers. Kirkwood spent his first two NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He caught 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in New Orleans.

“Keith Kirkwood suffered a broken clavicle going up for a pass and he’ll have surgery to repair it, source said. He’s out several weeks, but the Temple product will be back,” Rapoport reports.

Kirkwood was one of two notable Panthers players to be out on Sunday. Left tackle Russell Okung also reportedly left practice with a trainer.

The Panthers enter the 2020 season with modest expectations. Carolina is led by first-year head coach Matt Rhule and first-year starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans are receiving most of the NFC South hype right now, but the Panthers will look to surprise.

Carolina is set to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Las Vegas.


