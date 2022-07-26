Panthers Wide Receiver Reacts To The Quarterback Competition

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: DJ Moore #12 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers will host a quarterback competition this training camp between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

Even though Carolina has some question marks surrounding its quarterback situation, wide receiver DJ Moore believes this quarterback battle could be beneficial to the team.

"It boosts everybody's competitiveness," Moore said. "Every group is going to see the competition at the main spot, so all the competition is going to step up."

Last season, Moore had 93 catches for 1,157 yards and four touchdowns. He should perform well regardless of who wins the starting job.

Moore's head coach, Matt Rhule, made a similar comment about the Panthers' quarterback situation.

“It’s going to be a lot of great competition,” Rhule said, via ProFootballTalk. “And to be quite honest it’ll be really good for our team, the competition.”

The Panthers will need to name a starter before their Sept. 11 showdown with the Cleveland Browns.