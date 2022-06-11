Panthers Wide Receiver "Thinking About" Retiring

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field with the Carolina Panthers logo replacing the NFL logo at the fifty yeard line before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson had some surprising news to share with his fans this Saturday morning. Believe it or not, he might retire this offseason.

"Ain't gone lie Thinking bout Retiring," Anderson tweeted.

Anderson, 29, didn't reveal why retirement is on his mind. Nonetheless, he has every right to feel this way.

After going undrafted out of Temple in 2016, Anderson developed into a consistent playmaker on the New York Jets. He had 207 catches for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons.

In 2020, Anderson signed a contract with the Panthers. In his first year with the club, he had 95 receptions for 1,096 yards.

Unfortunately for Anderson, his production took a massive hit this past season. He had just 519 receiving yards in 17 games.

Only time will tell if Anderson is ready to walk away from the game.