The Carolina Panthers took care of business against the Houston Texans on Thursday night, but they lost star running back Christian McCaffrey to a hamstring injury in the process.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced on Friday that McCaffrey will miss at least a few weeks due to his injury. However, the Panthers don’t currently plan on placing him on injured reserve.

Even though Carolina has a pair of reliable running backs in Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman, it appears the front office may want to add another option to its backfield.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers are working out veteran running back Duke Johnson this afternoon.

Johnson recently met with the San Francisco 49ers, so there’s at least one other team outside of the Panthers that’s intrigued by his skillset. He last played for the Texans, as he had 235 rushing yards, 249 receiving yards and two total touchdowns during the 2020 season.

With Christian McCaffrey sidelined with a strained hamstring, the Panthers are working out running back Duke Johnson today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

While it doesn’t hurt to take a look at Johnson, the NFL world should expect an increased workload for Hubbard until McCaffrey gets back.

Following the win on Thursday night, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule raved about Hubbard’s performance.

“I told Chuba at halftime, ‘That’s why we drafted you, man.’ I thought Chuba was outstanding,” Rhule said, via ProFootballTalk. “At the end of the half, we didn’t give him a ton of chances, but I thought he got in there at the end and made some key runs.”

The Panthers will need a similar performance from Hubbard next weekend, as they’ll be on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys.