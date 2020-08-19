Patriots Cornerback Describes What He’s Seen From Cam Newton

Cam Newton has yet to take a snap in a game for the New England Patriots. There’s no guarantee he wins the starting quarterback job either.

However, Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson said the 2015 NFL MVP has already made a positive impact on his new team. According to Jackson, Newton has brought much-needed energy and enthusiasm to practice.

“Man, I love seeing Cam, running with the ball in his hands. He’s a playmaker,” Jackson told reporters Wednesday, via Yahoo Sports. “He’s a hard-working kid, and he just brings a lot of value to our team.

“Oh yeah, he has the juice everyday. He’s dancing. He’s clapping guys up. I love Cam’s energy. That’s what we need.”

Right now, Newton is splitting first-team reps with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. There’s no indication yet who might earn the title of QB1. Bill Belichick even said he’d consider a possible platoon at the position.

It’s not surprising to hear that Newton’s personality has been beneficial to the Pats. The 2011 No. 1 overall pick is known for having a galvanizing presence.

We’ll have to see how that translates over to when games actually start.