Photo: Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo Enjoyed Easter

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers inked running back Christian McCaffrey to a longterm extension, keeping him with the team for six more years.

McCaffrey signed a four-year extension that pays him $64 million. He immediately becomes the highest-paid running back in NFL history on a per-year basis.

The star running back was busy over the weekend celebrating his new contract with girlfriend Olivia Culpo. One of the biggest influencers on Instagram, Culpo is former Miss Universe 2012.

Earlier this week, Culpo posted a photo with McCaffrey while the star running back was wearing an Easter Bunny head. “Some bunny loves you,” she said in the caption of the photo.

McCaffrey set an NFL record during the 2019 season with 116 receptions – the most every for a running back. In fact, he surpassed his own NFL record, which he set the previous season with 108 receptions.

He became the first player in NFL history with at least 2,500 rushing yards and 2,500 receiving yards in his first three seasons. He’s also the third player in league history to have a season with at least 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in one season.

McCaffrey does it all for the Panthers and Carolina made sure to reward him for his stellar play.