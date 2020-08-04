Photo: First Look At Cam Newton In A Patriots Uniform

We won’t be able to see Cam Newton take the field for New England for a little while, but now we have our first look at him in a Patriots uniform.

Newton’s signing with the Patriots was one of the most intriguing free agent moves of this NFL offseason. Having battled injuries the last two seasons, the 31-year-old former MVP is trying to regain his footing after being released by the Carolina Panthers.

Below is Cam’s first headshot in a Patriots uniform. Peep the brand new blue tops, which New England revealed in the spring.

Overall, it’s going to take some getting used to seeing Cam in a different uniform.

Here's your first official look at Cam Newton in a Patriots jersey pic.twitter.com/wiWd85KneA — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 4, 2020

With the Patriots, Cam Newton will have to hold off Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer to win the starting job. Longtime New England assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia thinks Newton holds “a huge edge” in the quarterback competition.

However, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd expressed concern on Monday for Cam taking over a Patriots team that lost several key contributors in free agency and has had eight players opt out of the 2020 season.

“It’s time to reboot our expectations for Cam Newton,” Cowherd said this afternoon. “This is not a good football team. They have no dynamic playmakers. They don’t have a tight end of note…If Cam can throw for a couple of thousand yards, stays healthy, focused, there you go.”