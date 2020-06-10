There have been increased calls across the country to remove the statues of people with alleged racial biases. One person set to potentially lose his statue is a former NFL owner.

According to Joe Bruno of WSOC-TV in Charlotte, the statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is coming down today. Richardson owned the Panthers from its founding in 1995 until he sold it to David Tepper in 2018.

A crew arrived at Bank of America Stadium today, bringing a flatbed truck with them, and took a look at it. Bruno spoke with a Panthers official, who confirmed that the statue is being removed today.

It will only be a temporary move, however. Tepper is reportedly obligated to keep the statue up, but are moving it to avoid it being a potential target of protests in Charlotte.

For the bulk of his tenure as Panthers owner, Richardson was widely considered a forward-thinking executive. But a bombshell report from Sports Illustrated in 2017 revealed that Richardson’s time with the team also included using a racial slur at an African-American scout on the team.

Richardson sold the team to Tepper shortly after the report came out.

BREAKING: The Jerry Richardson statue is coming down. Charlotte DOT is about the close the road near Bank of America Stadium to allow the work to happen pic.twitter.com/WBagBz2i2p — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 10, 2020

The Panthers released a statement shortly after the removal process began, confirming that they are moving it “in the interest of public safety.”

We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 10, 2020

In the wake of the protests against racial injustice, the Panthers have also parted ways with a sponsor due to racially insensitive language on the sponsor’s part.

Richardson isn’t the first and likely won’t be the last to have a statue removed in the days and weeks to come.