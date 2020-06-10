The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo: Statue Of Former NFL Owner Is Coming Down Today

A view of the big screen in the Carolina Panthers stadium.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There have been increased calls across the country to remove the statues of people with alleged racial biases. One person set to potentially lose his statue is a former NFL owner.

According to Joe Bruno of WSOC-TV in Charlotte, the statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is coming down today. Richardson owned the Panthers from its founding in 1995 until he sold it to David Tepper in 2018.

A crew arrived at Bank of America Stadium today, bringing a flatbed truck with them, and took a look at it. Bruno spoke with a Panthers official, who confirmed that the statue is being removed today.

It will only be a temporary move, however. Tepper is reportedly obligated to keep the statue up, but are moving it to avoid it being a potential target of protests in Charlotte.

For the bulk of his tenure as Panthers owner, Richardson was widely considered a forward-thinking executive. But a bombshell report from Sports Illustrated in 2017 revealed that Richardson’s time with the team also included using a racial slur at an African-American scout on the team.

Richardson sold the team to Tepper shortly after the report came out.

The Panthers released a statement shortly after the removal process began, confirming that they are moving it “in the interest of public safety.”

In the wake of the protests against racial injustice, the Panthers have also parted ways with a sponsor due to racially insensitive language on the sponsor’s part.

Richardson isn’t the first and likely won’t be the last to have a statue removed in the days and weeks to come.

Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.