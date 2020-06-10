Things have been rather quiet on the Cam Newton front since his release from the Carolina Panthers.

But a new workout video seems to show that he’s feeling no ill-effects of his 2019 season-ending foot injury. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Newton posted a series of photos and videos of a workout in which he has no problem moving or balancing on the injured foot.

Newton is able to balance on unsturdy objects, lift significant weight with his legs, and even throw a football. While not the same as a live game with tacklers bearing down on him, it seems pretty clear that he’s feeling good physically.

Injuries have steadily mounted for the 2015 NFL MVP over the past few years. He was forced to finish the last two seasons on the sidelines with a shoulder injury in 2018, and the aforementioned foot injury this past year.

Unfortunately for Newton, the Panthers decided to fire head coach Ron Rivera – the only head coach he ever had in the NFL – midseason and replaced him with Matt Rhule afterwards.

But the Panthers decided that a new coach needed a new quarterback, so they released Newton on March 24. They quickly signed former Vikings and Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater to replace him.

Since then, Newton has been out of the NFL and quietly seeking a new team. But the widely held theory is that Newton may be content to wait out the free agency market until a starting job suddenly opens up.

That plan will certainly be easier to enact now that Newton is healthy.