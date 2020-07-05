Photos: Christian McCaffrey Had A Pretty Good 4th Of July

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had a pretty good Fourth of July.

The star NFL running back appears to be on vacation with his girlfriend, supermodel Olivia Culpo. The happy couple has been quarantined together for the past three-plus months.

Culpo shared photos of the couple’s Fourth of July on Saturday evening. It looks like Christian and Olivia had a good time.

“Happy 4th everyone!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Christian and Olivia have been spending a lot of time on the water lately. Olivia shared the following boat photo on Instagram earlier in the week.

McCaffrey, who signed a record-breaking contract extension earlier this offseason, is the No. 1 ranked fantasy running back heading into the 2020 season.

“Things get dicey when approaching the top of this list — given the stratospheric level of talent — but it’s hard to argue McCaffrey being anywhere but atop of the hill. Both Elliott and Barkley, along with others on this list, have the ability to catch out of the backfield as well, but what the Panthers have unleashed in McCaffrey feels like an absolute cheat code. He’s as much of a wide receiver as he is a running back, but he’s still very much the latter, racking up rushing yards and rushing touchdowns at a blistering pace, and his 2,392 yards from scrimmage (and 19 touchdowns) in 2019 was downright disrespectful to opposing defenses,” CBS Sports wrote of McCaffrey.

McCaffrey should be in line for another big season in 2020, but for now, he’s enjoying some time with his girlfriend.