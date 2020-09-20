Photos: Meet Christian McCaffrey’s Supermodel Girlfriend, Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey has become one of the best players in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers star running back signed a massive contract extension this offseason and so far, he’s delivered in 2020.

The former Stanford Cardinal star already has four touchdowns on the season. He had two in a season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and he’s added two more against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today.

Unfortunately, McCaffrey has exited this afternoon’s game with an ankle injury. He’s questionable to return.

Hopefully we’ll see McCaffrey back on the field soon. His supermodel girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, is certainly hoping for that to be the case. Culpo has been posting on her Instagram Story about today’s game.

Culpo, a 28-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, was able to spend a lot of time with the 24-year-old McCaffrey this offseason. They spent most of the quarantine together and then took some trips when things opened back up.

Culpo and McCaffrey took a major relationship step this offseason, too – they got a dog.

“Yesterday I met my daddy for the first time! Hey man can you loosen up the grip a little your biceps are scaring me, thanks!!!!! @christianmccaffrey,” Culpo wrote in July.

Now, though, it’s back to the NFL grind for McCaffrey. Hopefully today’s injury is nothing serious and he’ll be back on the sideline soon.

