Prominent NFL Quarterback Has Changed His Throwing Motion

It's never too late to change your throwing mechanics. At least that's the case for Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Last season, Mayfield suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2. He then re-injured it a few weeks later.

Despite dealing with this shoulder injury, Mayfield tried to play through it. For the most part, the results weren't pretty.

During this Tuesday's press conference, Mayfield addressed his offseason shoulder surgery. While discussing this topic, he revealed that he tweaked his throwing motion.

"I haven’t thrown the ball this well in a long while," Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. "My motion is a little different."

Mayfield added that his old throwing motion was "extremely violent."

Only time will tell if Mayfield's new throwing motion leads to better results.

What we do know, however, is that Mayfield will compete with Sam Darnold this summer for the starting job.

If Mayfield is named the Week 1 starter for the Panthers, he'll get to face the Cleveland Browns in the season opener.