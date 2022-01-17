Report: Ben McAdoo Interviewing For NFL Job On Tuesday

Former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has not been an offensive coordinator since 2015, but will reportedly interview for an opening for the role with an NFC franchise.

McAdoo will interview for the Panthers‘ offensive coordinator position tomorrow, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. McAdoo spent the 2021 season as an offensive consultant with the Dallas Cowboys.

Last year, he was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterbacks coach. McAdoo did not coach during the 2018 and 2019 seasons after being fired by the Giants late in the 2017 campaign.

McAdoo is one of several reported candidates for the OC vacancy in Carolina, along with former Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Colts receivers coach Mike Groh, among others.

An assistant with the Green Bay Packers from 2006-13, McAdoo was hired to be the Giants’ offensive coordinator under Tom Coughlin prior to the 2014 season. After two years in that role, McAdoo took over for Coughlin and led New York to an 11-5 record and playoff appearance in 2016.

However, things cratered for McAdoo the following year. The Giants got off to an 0-5 start, and following a benching of Eli Manning that was poorly received by the Big Blue fan base, McAdoo was let go with his team sitting at 2-10.