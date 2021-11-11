Report: Cam Newton Turned Down Offers From 2 Other Teams

The evidence is getting stronger and stronger that Cam Newton will be returning to the Carolina Panthers. But the latest report indicates just how badly Newton wanted to go back.

According to Panthers insider Sheena Quick, Newton actually turned down a pair of contract offers earlier this season. Per the report, the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans both tried to sign him, but he turned them down.

Seattle and Houston have both been dealing with quarterback injuries and issues this season. It wouldn’t have been the biggest surprise in the world for Newton to sign with one of them in October or so.

But reports this morning have said that Newton is going to visit with the Panthers. Many insiders are expecting that this meeting will culminate in a deal.

The Panthers just lost starting quarterback Sam Darnold for upwards of a month. With P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley as their main options and the playoffs still within reach, a third option can’t hurt.

Cam Newton's meeting in Charlotte holds weight. He turned down offers from Seattle and Houston earlier in the season. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 11, 2021

Cam Newton is the Carolina Panthers’ all-time leading passer and a three-time Pro Bowler. He led the team to three division titles and a Super Bowl during his nine years with the team, winning the NFL MVP award in 2015.

Newton spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots, going 7-8 as a starter but with one of his worst statistical seasons. He was cut before the 2021 season.

It remains to be seen if Newton can still sling it like he did under Ron Rivera in Carolina. But there finally appears to be some mutual interest from both teams.

