Report: If Matt Rhule Would Really Leave For College Job

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule isn’t interested in leaving for a college job.

Rhule has been the Panthers’ coach for the last two seasons and despite having a 10-23 record during that time, he’s still back for another year.

Per ESPN’s David Newton, Rhule was mentioned for the Michigan job if Jim Harbaugh were to leave, but he’s fully committed to the Panthers. He also just hired Ben McAdoo as his offensive coordinator.

There have been reports and speculation that Panthers coach Matt Rhule might be interested in a college job. Michigan was mentioned if Jim Harbaugh left. My sources tell me Rhule isn't looking to leave the NFL. You don't hire a new OC and then leave. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 25, 2022

The Panthers were in the hunt for the first half of this season before it all went south. After starting out 5-5, they lost seven in a row to finish 5-12.

Injuries didn’t help, especially when it came to quarterback Sam Darnold. He was out for a month and a half which meant that Carolina had to start Cam Newton, plus work P.J. Walker into the game as well.

Before coming to Carolina, Rhule was with Baylor for three years and finished with a 19-20 record. His best season came in 2019 when the Bears finished 11-3 but lost in the Sugar Bowl.

If the Panthers don’t turn it around this year, he could be on his way out.