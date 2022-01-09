Report: Matt Rhule Might Not Actually Be Safe In Carolina

Usually when an NFL head coach is deemed “safe” at the end of the season, that’s all there is to it. But things never seem to be simple with Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Rhule’s job is only as safe as his ability to hire a top offensive coordinator. Per the report, Rhule has to attract a “rock-star offensive coordinator” if he wants to keep his job.

“I know it’s put out there that he’s safe,” Glazer said. “Not so fast. Matt Rhule has to hire a rock-star offensive coordinator for him to actually save his job.”

That’s a rather arbitrary standard for determining a coach’s job security. Though given how miserable the 2021 season has been for the Panthers on offense and Rhule’s early struggles in the NFL, maybe it’s appropriate.

Saturday: ESPN reports Matt Rhule is safe. Sunday AM: ESPN reports Carolina is interested in three potential OCs (Gruden, BOB, O’Connell) @JayGlazer, moments ago: “Not so fast! Not rule actually has to hire a rockstar offensive coordinator…to actually save his job!” pic.twitter.com/J0XIj25boB — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) January 9, 2022

Matt Rhule began his tenure with the Carolina Panthers by hiring Joe Brady as his offensive coordinator. Joe Brady had never served as an offensive coordinator but had been LSU’s passing game coordinator, engineering the greatest offense in college football history.

But Brady was fired midseason after the team’s offense turned anemic. They Panthers have cycled through three different starting quarterbacks this year, and none seem especially viable.

With a 10-22 NFL record heading into Week 18, Rhule has struggled to justify the team’s continued support.

Will Rhule’s tenure really hinge on his ability to get a top offensive coordinator? Who will Rhule get to be his new coach anyway?