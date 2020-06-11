Report: NFL Franchise Let 15 Business-Side Employees Go

The Carolina Panthers have been a mainstay in the headlines over the past week for a variety of reasons.

Earlier this week, the Panthers announced the removal of former owner Jerry Richardson’s statue outside the stadium. According to multiple reports, the statue will not be erected again.

But that’s not the only reason the Panthers have been making noise this week. On Thursday afternoon, Joe Person of the Athletic reported the team fired 15 business-side employees last month.

“Panthers let about 15 employees on their business side go late last month, incl. several in both sales and ticketing,” Person said on Twitter. “Team says cuts were performance-related and/or part of reorganization, although hard to think stay-at-home orders didn’t play some role.”

It’s unlikely the Panthers are the only team around the league to be forced to make tough decisions regarding their staff over the past two months.

Earlier this offseason, the NFL announced major salary cuts for league officials. That included NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, whose salary was cut to $0 at least for a little while.

It’s a tough blow for the Panthers employees who were let go. Carolina owner David Tepper is the richest owner in the league, but a reduction in revenue will have other teams making similar decisions.

The 2020 season seems to be a full-go. Fan attendance, though, remains a major question mark heading into the new campaign.