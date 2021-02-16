Report: Panthers Could Make Stunning Offer For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans continue to insist that they won’t trade Deshaun Watson, but there are plenty of teams still interested in acquiring the star quarterback.

The Carolina Panthers appear to be one of them. In fact, one Panthers insider says the team is willing to go to extraordinary lengths to land the 25-year-old Watson this offseason.

According to ESPN’s David Newton, Carolina would consider trading three first-round draft picks and star running back Christian McCaffrey in exchange for the prized passer.

“The Panthers will do whatever it takes to get Deshaun Watson, and that includes giving up three first-round draft picks and (running back) Christian McCaffrey,” Newton said on ESPN’s NFL Live today, via 247Sports. ” Owner David Tepper wants to win a Super Bowl. He’s made that clear. He understand it takes a marquee quarterback to do that. If you look at recent history, outside of (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback) Patrick Mahomes, the quickest way to do that is to trade for a marquee quarterback and not draft one in the first round. Just ask Tampa Bay.”

Well, there is one issue with that quote. Tampa Bay didn’t trade for Tom Brady, they signed him in free agency. As a result, the Bucs were able to keep their roster intact, creating a situation where there were some building blocks in place and Brady was the guy who got the franchise over the top.

The Panthers signed McCaffrey to a four-year contract extension worth $64 million before last season, but the Pro Bowl back was hampered by injuries throughout the 2020 campaign.

Carolina also inked free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a multi-year deal last offseason, but the team would clearly cast the former first-round pick to the side if it meant landing Watson.