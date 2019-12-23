Report: Panthers Interviewed Notable Head Coaching Candidate On Sunday

Firing your head coach during the season presumably gives you a head start on your coaching search. The Carolina Panthers apparently conducted an interview with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday.

McCarthy was dismissed by the Packers in December 2018 after more than a decade at the helm. He was linked to the Cleveland Browns and interviewed with the New York Jets for their head coaching positions last offseason.

After a year off, McCarthy is expected to be a sought-after candidate during the upcoming coaching carousel. Sounds like Carolina got first crack at speaking with him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported news of the interview, which took place after Carolina’s 38-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts yesterday, the team’s seventh-straight defeat.

McCarthy has had plenty of success as an NFL head coach, but his offense became stale in Green Bay and he clashed with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In a recent interview with Peter King for NBC Sports, McCarthy attempted to convey his willingness to adapt after being criticized for being stubborn with his system at the end of his Green Bay tenure.

“I think [getting stale] is a convenient criticism,” he said. “I don’t agree with it, but like with anything when you are criticized, you need to shed a light on it and look at it. I think this time with the other coaches has given me that opportunity, and you have to be honest. We got away from motion and shifts and multiple personnel groups that we used in the past, so you look at the why . . . and quite frankly you apply it to the next opportunity.”

We’d imagine Carolina won’t be the only team to interview McCarthy in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.