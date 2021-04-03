One NFC team has emerged as a potential landing spot for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (if he gets traded).

The Carolina Panthers have an issue at quarterback. They lost out on the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes and are now steering clear of trying to trade for Deshaun Watson, given the legal trouble the superstar quarterback is currently facing.

So where are the Panthers going with the quarterback position for 2021? Some believe they could make a run at Darnold, who has a big fan in head coach Matt Rhule.

If the Panthers are unable to trade up in the draft, which already seems unlikely, a trade for Darnold could be in play.

“Keep an eye on the #Panthers as the top landing spot for #Jets QB Sam Darnold,” writes uStadium. “If Carolina cannot move up in the draft, there is a strong possibility they will trade for Darnold. Matt Rhule was a big fan of Darnold’s when interviewing with the #Jets in 2019.”

A fresh start is exactly what Sam Darnold needs. Carolina has the offense to support him, unlike what he’s experienced in the Big Apple.

The Jets, meanwhile, have the No. 2 overall pick in this month’s draft. All reports indicate they’ll use it on a quarterback, most likely BYU’s Zach Wilson. They could go another route and draft a top-tier offensive lineman or receiver, building the roster to surround Darnold.

By this point, the Jets probably already know what their plans are. Whether Darnold is in those plans or not remains to be reported.