Report: What Today's Trade Probably Means For Cam Newton

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When one door closes, another one opens. Unfortunately for Cam Newton, he's on the wrong side of this expression.

On Wednesday, the Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Browns. In return, they sent a 2024 conditional draft pick to Cleveland.

So, what does this trade mean for Newton? Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes it slams the door shut on the former MVP's potential return to Carolina.

"The Panthers had been keeping the lines of communication open with Cam Newton," Florio said. "With Baker Mayfield heading to Carolina, that door most likely will slam shut."

While on PFT PM in May, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said "lines of communication" remain open between Newton and the team.

“I think we’re still having thoughts,” Fitterer said, via ProFootballTalk. “We have to see how this works out here throughout the spring. I just happened to be up at the [Kentucky] Derby last weekend and Cam was up there. We’re texting a little bit. The lines of communication are open. I know Coach Rhule has spoken with him. We are going to have a discussion at some point but we’re just not quite there yet, but we’ll see how it goes. The more competition we have at that position the better.”

Now that Mayfield is on Carolina's roster, it's tough to envision a scenario where the Panthers sign Newton. Their quarterback room is already crowded without him in the mix.

Last season, Newton appeared in eight games for the Panthers. He had 684 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.