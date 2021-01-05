The Spun

Reports: 3 NFL Teams Are Interested In Joe Brady

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady speaks to Robby Anderson.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 21: Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady talks to Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Before the 2019 college football season kicked off, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive coordinator Joe Brady weren’t household names – at least by the casual fan.

Over the course of the 2019 season, though, both showed they are two of the best at their respective positions. Their 2019 dominance led Burrow to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Brady, meanwhile, elevated himself from a college offensive coordinator to an NFL offensive coordinator. After one season as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, the former LSU OC is hearing about head coaching vacancies.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, three teams have already contacted the Panthers OC. The Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers all plan to speak with Brady.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rapoport reported Brady spoke with the Texans about their head coaching vacancy.

Brady is only 31 years old, but he’s primed to become an NFL head coach within the next few seasons. He produced a potent offense in Carolina where quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played some of the best football of his career.

Most of the current NFL head coaching vacancies lend themselves to an offensive coach. Brady would have the opportunity to coach great quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson or Matt Ryan.

The possibility of coaching Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert also has to be enticing.

If Brady doesn’t get a head coaching job this year, it might not take him much longer to lock one down.


