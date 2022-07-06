RGIII Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Trade Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers may seem like a strange fit, but not to Robert Griffin III.

After the Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns in a trade this afternoon, RGIII explained on Twitter why he views the pairing as a perfect one.

"Baker Mayfield and the @Panthers are a match made in Heaven," Griffin tweeted. "Baker needs to play the best football of his career to eliminate all doubt he is THAT GUY and the Panthers coaching staff and front office needs him to play the best football of his career to save their jobs."

Griffin is correct on one important detail: both Mayfield and the Panthers are desperate to prove themselves.

However, Carolina also has Sam Darnold, a favorite of head coach Matt Rhule, still on its roster and new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo wasn't exactly a fan of Mayfield's when he was coming out of college four years ago.

USA TODAY's Doug Farrar also made an interesting point about Mayfield going from one of the league's best offensive lines to one of its weakest.

Time will tell if there's any chance for this marriage to work.