Robbie Anderson Makes His Opinion On Baker Mayfield Very Clear

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 21: Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady talks to Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Before the Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield from the Browns, wide receiver Robbie Anderson made it seem like he was against teaming up with him.

Anderson commented "Nooooo” to a social media post in May that said Carolina was the most likely landing spot for Mayfield.

While those comments gained a lot of attention, Anderson did clarify his social media activity during a June press conference.

At the end of the day, Anderson was just trying to defend Sam Darnold.

“Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That’s it,” Anderson said. “Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback in a sense. You know what I’m saying? That’s it."

Now that Mayfield is officially on the Panthers, these comments from Anderson are resurfacing.

Anderson will have plenty of time to chat with Mayfield and get on the same page with him during training camp.