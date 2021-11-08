Robby Anderson Addresses Sideline Incident With Sam Darnold

An ugly sideline scene unfolded between Robby Anderson and Sam Darnold in the midst of the Panthers‘ loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

After throwing his third interception of the game, Darnold walked to the sideline and over to the bench. Anderson wasn’t far behind.

The veteran wide receiver threw his helmet to the ground and was seen shouting in the direction of his quarterback. It was an obvious expression of frustration from Anderson, which isn’t much of a surprise. The Panthers are now 4-5 on the season following their 3-0 start to the year.

Anderson told his side of the story regarding the sideline incident on Monday morning.

“That’s what comes with it,” Anderson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know that they are most likely going to catch that so it’s not anything I’m hiding from them or nothing like that. I’m very passionate. This game means the world to me and I put my all in it just like everybody in this locker room does. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I know this game isn’t going to last forever, so when things don’t go in the right direction it hurts because you only get to live this dream one time.”

Sam Darnold took no issue with Robby Anderson’s outburst.

It’s apart of the game, and Darnold didn’t play up to his standard.

“Robby is a competitor just like all of us,” Darnold added. “I am fully aware that I didn’t play my best football today. Obviously, you want your teammates to be able to say, “Hey, let’s go. We have a lot of game left, let’s tighten up, let’s put some points on the board.” I mean it’s nothing more than that, me and Robby are cool, so I’m not worried about that.”

Darnold had better start playing better in a hurry. The Panthers’ season is falling apart.

Carolina will try and get back on the right track this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.