Robert Griffin III Reacts To Baker Mayfield trade

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield has finally been traded.

The Carolina Panthers - who've been linked to Mayfield all offseason - acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. All they had to give up was a fifth-round pick.

Mayfield now enters a quarterback room featuring Sam Darnold and third-round draft pick Matt Corral.

Robert Griffin III thinks the Panthers' quarterback competition is going to be closer than people expect.

"The @Panthers have quietly improved their offensive line drastically, have dynamic starters at the offensive skill positions and a budding defense," he said on Twitter. "Baker brings them the edge they have been dearly missing at the QB position. This will be a Hard knocks worthy QB competition."

We highly doubt there's going to be an actual quarterback position in Carolina. Mayfield has this in the bag.

The Panthers already know what they have in Darnold and probably don't want to throw Corral, the rookie, right into the fire.

Mayfield has both regular-season and playoff experience to boast and he's capable of being an above-average starter when healthy.

The Panthers finally have a new starting quarterback.