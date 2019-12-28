Ron Rivera Expected To Land NFL Head Coaching Job Soon

The Carolina Panthers sent shockwaves through the rest of the NFL when they fired Ron Rivera. Despite his shortcomings this season, the veteran coach is clearly one of the top candidates on the market.

Rivera finished his tenure in Carolina with a 76-63-1 record in nine seasons. He also led the Panthers to four playoff appearances and made the Super Bowl in 2015.

With the regular season nearing an end, it sounds like Rivera could quickly find a new job coaching in the NFL.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, there is a chance that Rivera has a new deal within the next few days.

One team showing interest in Rivera is Washington, but Rapoport believes there are other front offices that remain suitors for him.

Rapoport thinks there is a chance that Rivera is the new coach of an NFL team within 24 hours after Week 17 is over.

Former #Panthers coach Ron Rivera has emerged as a top coaching candidate & has told people he expects a deal to come together quickly, sources say. It could even be 24 hours after Week 17 ends. The #Redskins have interest, tho other teams without openings yet are also circling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2019

Teams that could be in the market for Rivera includes the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Washington Redskins.

Usually after the final week of the regular season is over, the coaches on the hot seat are fired on that following Monday. That means we should have a clearer picture as to which teams might be interested in Rivera.

Stay tuned for more updates on Rivera and other coaching candidates.