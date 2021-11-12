It’s hard to believe it’s already been almost seven years since Cam Newton and Ron Rivera led the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50. Time sure does fly.

Rivera has since gone onto become the head coach of the Washington Football Team. And, as we all know by now, Newton has reunited with the Panthers on a one-year deal.

The Washington head coach spoke about the Newton news during his press conference on Friday afternoon. He’s happy for his former quarterback, especially considering his former team is giving him a second chance.

“Good for him. It’s an opportunity to play where he started,” Rivera said of Newton.

Ron Rivera on Cam Newton: "Good for him. It's an opportunity to play where he started." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 12, 2021

Lucky for the rest of us, Cam Newton and the Panthers will take on Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Nov. 21. There’s a strong chance that’ll be Newton’s first start of the 2021 season.

It’s unlike Newton is able to play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He only just arrived in Carolina today. PJ Walker should get the start against Arizona.

Sam Darnold, meanwhile, is dealing with an injury and will most likely be sidelined for the next few weeks. That gives Newton the opportunity to win the starting position and play against Washington on Nov. 21.

There’s no doubt Newton and Rivera will converse ahead of the game on Nov. 21. They’ll have plenty to discuss, that’s for sure.