Ron Rivera Reveals If He Wants ‘Revenge’ Against The Panthers

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has a chance at “revenge” this weekend when he takes on his former team, the Carolina Panthers.

Rivera’s time in Carolina came to an awkward but inevitable end. It’s now in the past, especially considering Rivera has Washington on the verge of an NFC East title.

The Washington Football Team is this season’s breakout team. Rivera has worked wonders with a depleted roster, guiding Washington to a 6-8 record which is good for first in the NFC East.

Rivera can solidify Washington’s lead atop the division this Sunday when his team takes on his former team, the Panthers. Obviously, a win would be some seriously good revenge for Rivera against his former team. But the veteran head coach isn’t focused on the “revenge” aspect.

“The emotion of this game, for me, is this organization,” Rivera said, via Pro Football Talk. “This organization right now is more important than my personal situation. And I mean that. We’ve got 53 guys downstairs and a group of coaches that, we want to get into the playoffs. They want to get into the playoffs, and we want to do it for them and for us. So we have to focus in on the game.”

This falls in line with Ron Rivera’s coaching philosophies.

He isn’t making this Sunday’s game anything more than it is. And the last thing he wants to focus on is revenge.

Rivera and Washington have a chance to pull away atop the NFC East this weekend, and just so happens the game is against the Panthers.